The Philippines is a young population known for its English-proficient workers. Photo: Shutterstock
The Philippines
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Philippines has the edge on global workers supply thanks to its young population, expert says

  • Wealthy countries and a growing number of middle-income nations, which are traditionally the main sources of migrants, face declining populations
  • The Philippines challenge is not an ageing population but the young who need to find jobs either domestically or internationally, a lead economist said

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 8:36pm, 10 Jul, 2023

