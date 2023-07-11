The 69-year-old man was sentenced to jail after pleading guilty to one charge of rape. Eight other charges for outrage of modesty on the same victim from 2019 to 2021 were taken into consideration for sentencing. Photo: AP
Singapore sentences man to 12 years’ jail for raping granddaughter, causing her ‘serious psychological harm’
- The girl, who was 11 when she was raped, had engaged in self-harm and had suicidal thoughts to cope with distress from the incident
- She kept replaying in her head what her maternal grandfather did, had nightmares of him raping her and became afraid of older men of his age
