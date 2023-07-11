A Thai reporter takes a photo of an empty freezer at the Nong Prue police station in Pattaya. Photo; AP
Dismembered body of German real estate broker found in freezer in Thailand
- Thai police look for several suspects after the discovery of the remains of German national Hans-Peter Mack
- A resident of Thailand for several years, Mack lived in Pattaya with his Thai wife and worked as a real estate broker
