“I have tried to strengthen the country in all areas for stability and peace and overcame many obstacles domestically and internationally.”

In the nine years since his coup, Prayuth has survived multiple challenges via court cases, house confidence votes and street protests by opponents who saw him as an opportunist who lacked a public mandate.

Advertisement

His announcement comes as the new parliament prepares to convene on Thursday to hold a vote on who will be the next prime minister, an outcome far from certain.

Prayuth led the 2014 power grab from the elected civilian government of Yingluck Shinawatra, describing it as an act of “duty” to stabilise a country defined by violent rival street protests, coups and short-lived civilian governments.

Prayuth later reinvented himself as a civilian premier under a constitution written by his allies.

Critics say that document has embedded the royalist military in power with a 250-member appointed Senate and allowed the government to plough public money into the armed forces while favouring big business in one of Asia’s least equal societies.

Advertisement

He remains hugely divisive and has even lost the support of political allies, as accusations of economic bungling mount from a public battered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Detractors say he represents an out-of-touch royalist establishment which will not let democracy take root. Thailand has seen 13 coups since becoming a constitutional monarchy in 1932.