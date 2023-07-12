A Malaysian KTM train approaches the Woodlands land border checkpoint with Singapore last summer. Malaysian-government owned entity MyHSR Corp has called for proposals to develop and operate the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High Speed Rail project via a public-private partnership model. Photo: AFP
Malaysia revives high-speed railway plan to link Kuala Lumpur with Singapore
- Malaysia and Singapore cancelled the plan to build a 350km rail line connecting the two countries more than two years ago amid disagreements
- Companies from China, Japan and South Korea previously expressed interest building, operating and financing the estimated US$17 billion project
