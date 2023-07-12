A “world map” is seen in a still from a trailer for the “Barbie” movie. The map portrays “the route of the make-believe journey of Barbie from Barbie Land to the ‘real world’, as an integral part of the story”, the Philippines’ censor board said. Photo: Warner Bros Pictures
Philippines censors approve Barbie movie – if ‘childlike’ eight-dash line blurred
- Dashed lines appear in several locations on a map in the film. But the censors said they found only eight dashes around the landmass labelled ‘Asia’
- The Philippines, Malaysia and Indonesia are not even visible, they told a senator – yet they still want distributor Warner Bros to blur the map out
