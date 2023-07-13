If convicted of sexual assault of a minor, the Singaporean teacher can be jailed for up to 10 years, fined, or both. Photo: Shutterstock
Singapore suspends schoolteacher accused of sexually assaulting teenage girls
- Kenneth Seah Wei Yuan faces five charges for offences including sexual grooming of a girl and producing child abuse material by filming the explicit acts
- If convicted of sexual assault of a minor, he can be jailed for up to 10 years, fined, or both
If convicted of sexual assault of a minor, the Singaporean teacher can be jailed for up to 10 years, fined, or both. Photo: Shutterstock