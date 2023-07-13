Cambodian-American lawyer Theary Seng outside Phnom Penh Municipal Court in May 2022. Photo: AP
Cambodian-American lawyer Theary Seng outside Phnom Penh Municipal Court in May 2022. Photo: AP
Cambodia
Asia /  Southeast Asia

UN wants immediate release of ‘Lady Liberty’ Cambodian-American human rights lawyer critical of PM Hun Sen

  • Theary Seng was convicted of conspiracy to commit treason, but was really punished for ‘making two posts on Facebook critical of [PM] Hun Sen,’ UN says
  • Her detention ‘is situated within a wider crackdown on freedom of expression,’ and due process violations were ‘designed to intimidate her into silence’

Associated Press
Updated: 5:49pm, 13 Jul, 2023

