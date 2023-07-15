A plumber in Singapore was jailed for climbing into a condominium unit through the kitchen window. Photo: Shutterstock
Singapore jails plumber who broke into woman’s flat after hearing ‘porn sounds’
- Vong Sarain was sentenced to three weeks’ jail after pleading guilty to one count of housebreaking
- He climbed through a kitchen window into the home to see if the woman was ‘playing with herself’
