A plumber in Singapore was jailed for climbing into a condominium unit through the kitchen window. Photo: Shutterstock
Singapore jails plumber who broke into woman’s flat after hearing ‘porn sounds’

  • Vong Sarain was sentenced to three weeks’ jail after pleading guilty to one count of housebreaking
  • He climbed through a kitchen window into the home to see if the woman was ‘playing with herself’

Updated: 11:41am, 15 Jul, 2023

