A supporter of the Move Forward Party holds a paper fan of Pita Limjaroenrat, the leader of the Move Forward Party. Photo: AP
Last chance for Thailand’s Pita who says only one more shot at PM
- Harvard-educated millionaire Pita Limjaroenrat of the Move Forward Party says he’ll withdraw his candidacy if parliament does not endorse him next week
- MFP won the most seats in May elections, buoyed by young Thais eager for reforms, but senators against pledge to reform strict royal defamation laws
A supporter of the Move Forward Party holds a paper fan of Pita Limjaroenrat, the leader of the Move Forward Party. Photo: AP