US-based financial services corporation Nasdaq ranked Malaysia first in a list of the 10 safest places to retire in Asia, based on the country’s peace index and average monthly cost of living. Photo: Shutterstock
Nasdaq ranks Malaysia best place in Asia to retire, ahead of Vietnam, Indonesia
- Malaysia was the safest places to retire in Asia, based on its peace score and average monthly cost of living, according to US-based financial services corporation Nasdaq
- Mongolia, Indonesia, Vietnam as well as Cambodia and Nepal made the list
US-based financial services corporation Nasdaq ranked Malaysia first in a list of the 10 safest places to retire in Asia, based on the country’s peace index and average monthly cost of living. Photo: Shutterstock