Indian tourists are streaming into Southeast Asia, cementing the world’s most populous country’s position as a key growth market for a travel and tourism sector. Photo: Kyodo
Indian tourists flock to Southeast Asia as China’s reopening falters

  • In May, more Indians than Chinese visited Singapore while that same month nearly 63,000 Indians visited Indonesia compared with just over 64,000 Chinese
  • Flight bookings from India to Bangkok jumped by 270 per cent between January to June this year compared with the same period in 2019, according to Cleartrip

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 11:11am, 17 Jul, 2023

