A Vietnamese woman collects dried incense sticks at a courtyard in Quang Phu Cau village on the outskirts of Hanoi. Photo: AFP
In Vietnam, Hanoi’s incense artisans keep a ‘core’ 100-year tradition alive

  • Younger generations are losing interest in the profession but the trade is unlikely to disappear as incense is a ‘core element of spiritual life’ in Vietnam
  • Over 300 families make incense in the village all year, with each worker earning 5 million and 8 million Vietnamese Dong per month (US$210-340)

dpa
Updated: 7:00am, 18 Jul, 2023

