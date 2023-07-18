A Vietnamese woman collects dried incense sticks at a courtyard in Quang Phu Cau village on the outskirts of Hanoi. Photo: AFP
In Vietnam, Hanoi’s incense artisans keep a ‘core’ 100-year tradition alive
- Younger generations are losing interest in the profession but the trade is unlikely to disappear as incense is a ‘core element of spiritual life’ in Vietnam
- Over 300 families make incense in the village all year, with each worker earning 5 million and 8 million Vietnamese Dong per month (US$210-340)
