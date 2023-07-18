People walk through the Jonker Street Night Market in Melaka city last month. Nine murders were recorded in the state’s Melaka Tengah district, which encompasses Melaka city, in the first six months of this year. Photo: Xinhua
Murders spike in Malaysia’s Melaka state amid spate of rapes and gang robberies
- Murders shot up an unprecedented 150 per cent in the first six months of this year compared to the same period in 2022, according to police figures
- Unarmed gang robberies were also up 88 per cent in the Peninsular Malaysia state, while rapes increased 17 per cent. The clearance rate also rose
