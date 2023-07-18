Cambodian opposition figurehead Sam Rainsy speaks to the media in Kuala Lumpur in 2019. He has lived in France since 2015 to avoid jail on a number of convictions he says are politically motivated. Photo: Reuters
Cambodia’s Sam Rainsy barred from running for office for 25 years
- The opposition figurehead has in recent days called on Cambodian voters to void their votes when they go to polling stations on Sunday
- Rainsy, who has lived in self-exile in France since 2015, was also fined US$5,000 for ‘being the ringleader’ in inciting voters to spoil ballots
Cambodian opposition figurehead Sam Rainsy speaks to the media in Kuala Lumpur in 2019. He has lived in France since 2015 to avoid jail on a number of convictions he says are politically motivated. Photo: Reuters