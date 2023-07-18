Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jnr speaks at an event in Metro Manila last month. The Maharlika Investment Fund will allow the Philippines to cut its reliance on borrowing to fund infrastructure development, Marcos Jnr has said. Photo: EPA-EFE
Philippines’ Marcos Jnr promises ‘utmost prudence’ as he signs bill creating first-ever sovereign wealth fund
- The Maharlika Investment Fund has been touted by Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jnr as a way to modernise infrastructure and accelerate growth
- Earlier concerns about transparency prompted revisions to the bill to address worries over how the fund would be managed and financed
