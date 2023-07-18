Relatives of drug war victims gather for a solidarity march after the International Criminal Court ruled to continue investigation on killings in the Philippines. Photo: Reuters
Philippines will face international court probe for war on drugs killings, despite block attempt
- ICC rejected an attempt by the Philippines to block an investigation into thousands of deaths during ex-President Rodrigo Duterte’s ‘war on drugs’ campaign
- Manila said it was carrying out its own inquiry, but the court said it was ‘not satisfied that the Philippines is undertaking relevant investigations’
