Relatives of drug war victims gather for a solidarity march after the International Criminal Court ruled to continue investigation on killings in the Philippines. Photo: Reuters
Philippines will face international court probe for war on drugs killings, despite block attempt

  • ICC rejected an attempt by the Philippines to block an investigation into thousands of deaths during ex-President Rodrigo Duterte’s ‘war on drugs’ campaign
  • Manila said it was carrying out its own inquiry, but the court said it was ‘not satisfied that the Philippines is undertaking relevant investigations’

Reuters
Updated: 7:32pm, 18 Jul, 2023

