Move Forward Party Leader Pita Limjaroenrat pictured in Thailand’s parliament on Wednesday. The court issued its suspension just as Pita was sitting in parliament for another day of deliberations on whether he could become prime minister. Photo: Reuters
Thailand’s Pita suspended from parliament as high court investigates media ownership
- Pita Limjaroenrat’s hopes of becoming Thailand’s next prime minister were dealt a fresh blow on Wednesday after a court suspended him from parliament
- Lawmakers are forbidden from owning shares in media companies under the constitution – though the TV station in question has not broadcast since 2007
