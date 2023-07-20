Foreigners who plan to buy or acquire an interest in sites permitted for mixed commercial and residential use will now need to apply for approval under Singapore’s Residential Property Act. Photo: Bloomberg
Singapore says foreigners need approval to buy mixed commercial and residential properties, land
- The government made changes to the Residential Property Act to ‘safeguard residential land for Singaporeans’
- Mixed commercial and residential developments were previously part of the list of land use zones designated as non-residential property
