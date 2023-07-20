A Philippine air force helicopter lands in Mavulis Island that lies at the country’s northernmost tip near Taiwan. Photo: EPA-EFE
Philippines says working on contingency plan for possible Taiwan invasion

  • Defence chief Gilbert Teodoro said the threat of Beijing attacking the self-ruled island is something Manila is monitoring on a daily basis
  • He added measures were being discussed to ensure the safety of thousands of Filipinos living and working in Taiwan

Reuters

Updated: 4:00pm, 20 Jul, 2023

