A Philippine air force helicopter lands in Mavulis Island that lies at the country’s northernmost tip near Taiwan. Photo: EPA-EFE
Philippines says working on contingency plan for possible Taiwan invasion
- Defence chief Gilbert Teodoro said the threat of Beijing attacking the self-ruled island is something Manila is monitoring on a daily basis
- He added measures were being discussed to ensure the safety of thousands of Filipinos living and working in Taiwan
