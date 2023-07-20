Singapore’s Changi Airport, ranked the best in the world, saw passenger traffic surge close to pre-pandemic levels last month amid summer travel demand.

The airport handled 5.12 million passengers in June, crossing the five million mark for the first time since January 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic hit, according to a Changi Airport Group statement. The figure, amounting to 88 per cent of passenger traffic in June 2019, shows the city state is well on its way to renewing international ties.