Starlink will provide internet connection to remote areas of Malaysia. Photo: SpaceX
Malaysia issues license to Elon Musk’s Starlink to bring internet services to remote areas
- Starlink, which is operated by Musk’s SpaceX, will begin by providing its services to schools and higher education institutions, minister said
- Government will also work with satellite communications firms, including Starlink, to ensure 100 per cent internet coverage in populated areas
Starlink will provide internet connection to remote areas of Malaysia. Photo: SpaceX