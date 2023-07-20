Starlink will provide internet connection to remote areas of Malaysia. Photo: SpaceX
Starlink will provide internet connection to remote areas of Malaysia. Photo: SpaceX
Malaysia
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Malaysia issues license to Elon Musk’s Starlink to bring internet services to remote areas

  • Starlink, which is operated by Musk’s SpaceX, will begin by providing its services to schools and higher education institutions, minister said
  • Government will also work with satellite communications firms, including Starlink, to ensure 100 per cent internet coverage in populated areas

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 6:10pm, 20 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Starlink will provide internet connection to remote areas of Malaysia. Photo: SpaceX
Starlink will provide internet connection to remote areas of Malaysia. Photo: SpaceX
READ FULL ARTICLE