A meat seller using a blowtorch on dogs at the Tomohon Extreme Market in North Sulawesi. File photo: Dog Meat Free Indonesia/AFP
Indonesian market ends ‘brutally cruel’ dog and cat meat slaughter, caving to years of pressure

  • The Tomohon Extreme Market will be dog and cat meat-free after images of animals being bludgeoned while still alive had sparked outrage
  • An anti-animal cruelty group will move the remaining live dogs and cats from the slaughterhouse to sanctuaries

Associated Press

Updated: 1:42pm, 21 Jul, 2023

