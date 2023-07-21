A meat seller using a blowtorch on dogs at the Tomohon Extreme Market in North Sulawesi. File photo: Dog Meat Free Indonesia/AFP
Indonesian market ends ‘brutally cruel’ dog and cat meat slaughter, caving to years of pressure
- The Tomohon Extreme Market will be dog and cat meat-free after images of animals being bludgeoned while still alive had sparked outrage
- An anti-animal cruelty group will move the remaining live dogs and cats from the slaughterhouse to sanctuaries
