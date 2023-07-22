Dogs dressed as bride and groom during a dog wedding ceremony in Jakarta, Indonesia. Photo: Xinhua
Indonesians slam US$13,000 wedding for dogs clad in Javanese attire
- Two Alaskan Malamutes donned traditional Javanese outfits at a fake ceremony in Jakarta, sparking an uproar about the owners ‘wasting money and defying God’
- Ostentatious displays of wealth are frowned upon and often criticised because of Indonesia’s widening income gap
