Dogs dressed as bride and groom during a dog wedding ceremony in Jakarta, Indonesia. Photo: Xinhua
Indonesians slam US$13,000 wedding for dogs clad in Javanese attire

  • Two Alaskan Malamutes donned traditional Javanese outfits at a fake ceremony in Jakarta, sparking an uproar about the owners ‘wasting money and defying God’
  • Ostentatious displays of wealth are frowned upon and often criticised because of Indonesia’s widening income gap

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 7:32am, 22 Jul, 2023

