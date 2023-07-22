Members of The 1975 perform at the Brit Awards in London. File photo: Reuters
Malaysia bans pop group The 1975 after singer Matty Healy kisses male bandmate onstage
- The British singer criticised Malaysia’s anti- LGBT laws and kissed bassist Ross MacDonald at a music festival in Kuala Lumpur
- Communications minister Fahmi Fadzil called the incident ‘very disrespectful’, saying he would summon the event’s organisers for an explanation
Members of The 1975 perform at the Brit Awards in London. File photo: Reuters