Members of The 1975 perform at the Brit Awards in London. File photo: Reuters
Malaysia
Malaysia bans pop group The 1975 after singer Matty Healy kisses male bandmate onstage

  • The British singer criticised Malaysia’s anti- LGBT laws and kissed bassist Ross MacDonald at a music festival in Kuala Lumpur
  • Communications minister Fahmi Fadzil called the incident ‘very disrespectful’, saying he would summon the event’s organisers for an explanation

Reuters
Updated: 12:22pm, 22 Jul, 2023

