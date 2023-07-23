Members of The 1975 perform at the Brit Awards in London. File photo: Reuters
Members of The 1975 perform at the Brit Awards in London. File photo: Reuters
Malaysia
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Malaysia cuts short music festival after UK band slams anti-gay laws, singer kisses male bandmate

  • On Friday, lead singer of The 1975 Matty Healey used profanity in his speech criticising the government’s stance against homosexuality
  • After meeting festival organisers on Saturday, Malaysia’s communications minister said the festival, which was expected to continue this weekend, will be cancelled

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 3:47am, 23 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Members of The 1975 perform at the Brit Awards in London. File photo: Reuters
Members of The 1975 perform at the Brit Awards in London. File photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE