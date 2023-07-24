Residents and rescuers from Indonesia’s National Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS) search for survivors from the capsized ferry early on Monday morning. Photo: BASARNAS via AP
At least 15 dead after ferry capsizes off Indonesia’s Sulawesi island
- Despite being designed for just 20 people, the wooden passenger boat was carrying 40 from Lanto village to Lagili village in Buton Central regency
- It sank just after midnight. Rescuers were searching on Monday for 19 people who were still missing in rough seas
