Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivers his second state of the nation address at the House of Representatives in Quezon City, Philippines. Photo: AP
The Philippines
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Philippines’ Marcos touts strong economy in Congress speech, amid protests over inflation, wages, and environment

  • During his speech Marcos said the government is steering the economy back on track, and ‘stabilising the prices of all critical commodities’
  • Outside Congress where Marcos spoke, hundreds of protesters pressed the government to deal with higher wages, inflation and the environment

Reuters

Updated: 7:19pm, 24 Jul, 2023

