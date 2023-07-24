Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivers his second state of the nation address at the House of Representatives in Quezon City, Philippines. Photo: AP
Philippines’ Marcos touts strong economy in Congress speech, amid protests over inflation, wages, and environment
- During his speech Marcos said the government is steering the economy back on track, and ‘stabilising the prices of all critical commodities’
- Outside Congress where Marcos spoke, hundreds of protesters pressed the government to deal with higher wages, inflation and the environment
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivers his second state of the nation address at the House of Representatives in Quezon City, Philippines. Photo: AP