National service recruits demonstrate hand-to-hand combat moves in Singapore as part of their basic training in 2017. Photo: AFP
Singapore jails national service deserter for 6 years after he holed up in Britain for over 2 decades
- Soh Choon Wee last reported for national service duty in 1992, remaining in Singapore for six more years before fleeing via Malaysia, a court heard
- In the UK, he lived and worked in a Chinese restaurant – only returning to the city state in 2021 on the advice of his mother because of Covid
National service recruits demonstrate hand-to-hand combat moves in Singapore as part of their basic training in 2017. Photo: AFP