Singapore will hang a female offender this week, for the first time in two decades. Photo: dpa
Singapore to execute first woman in nearly 20 years, in move slammed by activists as ‘cruel, unconscionable’
- A 45-year-old woman, identified as Saridewi Djamani, is to be hanged on Friday for trafficking around 30 grams of heroin
- Amnesty International says there is no evidence the death penalty is a deterrent but Singapore insists it is effective
