Singapore will hang a female offender this week, for the first time in two decades. Photo: dpa
Singapore will hang a female offender this week, for the first time in two decades. Photo: dpa
Singapore
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Singapore to execute first woman in nearly 20 years, in move slammed by activists as ‘cruel, unconscionable’

  • A 45-year-old woman, identified as Saridewi Djamani, is to be hanged on Friday for trafficking around 30 grams of heroin
  • Amnesty International says there is no evidence the death penalty is a deterrent but Singapore insists it is effective

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 5:41pm, 25 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Singapore will hang a female offender this week, for the first time in two decades. Photo: dpa
Singapore will hang a female offender this week, for the first time in two decades. Photo: dpa
READ FULL ARTICLE