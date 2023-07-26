The Merlion statue and Singapore’s financial district as seen from Marina Bay. The judge in Tan’s case advised her to “be careful of what you say” or she may face further legal action. Photo: AFP
Singapore jails ‘sovereign’ woman who spat at police, resisted arrest: ‘I was molested, kidnapped!’
- Tarchandi Tan, formerly known as Lee Hui Yin, claimed she was not obliged to obey any of the orders given to her and did not have to attend court
- The judge rejected her argument, calling it ‘misconceived’, adding that picking and choosing what laws to obey was ‘a recipe for anarchy’
