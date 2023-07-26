Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, right, with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jnr in Putrajaya, Malaysia. Photo: AP
Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, right, with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jnr in Putrajaya, Malaysia. Photo: AP
Malaysia
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Malaysia, Philippines leaders discuss Myanmar engagement despite human rights concerns

  • Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said he has talked to President Ferdinand Marcos Jnr about the possibility of Asean countries engaging informally with the junta
  • Malaysia – a vocal critic of the junta – and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations have previously rejected any contact because of human rights issues

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 6:19pm, 26 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, right, with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jnr in Putrajaya, Malaysia. Photo: AP
Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, right, with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jnr in Putrajaya, Malaysia. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE