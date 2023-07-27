As part of a Twitter rebrand, CEO Elon Musk had the social-media company change its domain to X.com. Photo: Reuters
Elon Musk’s Twitter rebrand got the site blocked in Indonesia where X.com was once linked to porn, gambling, says report

  • Elon Musk has rebranded Twitter as ‘X,’ using a new domain – X.com, caused issues in Indonesia, where users are unable to access X.com, per Al Jazeera
  • The government said the domain had been used by websites that didn’t adhere to its regulations

Business Insider

Updated: 4:00am, 27 Jul, 2023

