Former Malaysia Bank Negara governor Zeti Akhtar Aziz has appeared in court for the corruption trial of ex-Prime Minister Najib Razak. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia 1MDB scandal
Malaysia 1MDB scandal: ex-central bank governor appears as crucial witness in Najib’s trial

  • Highly anticipated witness Zeti Akhtar Aziz appeared in court for the prosecution in ex-Prime Minister Najib Razak’s corruption trial
  • State news has cited Zeti as saying the allegations that she and her family were involved in the scandal are ‘completely false and malicious’

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 5:53pm, 27 Jul, 2023

