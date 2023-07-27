Former Malaysia Bank Negara governor Zeti Akhtar Aziz has appeared in court for the corruption trial of ex-Prime Minister Najib Razak. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia 1MDB scandal: ex-central bank governor appears as crucial witness in Najib’s trial
- Highly anticipated witness Zeti Akhtar Aziz appeared in court for the prosecution in ex-Prime Minister Najib Razak’s corruption trial
- State news has cited Zeti as saying the allegations that she and her family were involved in the scandal are ‘completely false and malicious’
