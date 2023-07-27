Rescuers evacuate residents in floodwaters caused by Typhoon Doksuri in the Philippines. Photo: AP
At least 19 dead after boat capsizes near Philippine capital hit by typhoon Doksuri
- It was not immediately clear how many people were on board, but 40 have been rescued, disaster agency chief said
- The strong wind and waves were caused by typhoon Doksuri, according to staff at the agency in Binangonan town
