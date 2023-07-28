In the first six months of this year, Singapore’s private home prices have edged up 3.1 per cent. Photo: Bloomberg
Singapore home prices fall for 1st time in 3 years as red-hot pace slows

  • Data from the Urban Redevelopment Authority showed private property values slid 0.2 per cent from the previous three months, when they rose 3.3 per cent
  • With more housing supply in the pipeline, analysts estimate that overall home prices will continue to stabilise

Bloomberg
Updated: 1:15pm, 28 Jul, 2023

