Huge amounts of plastic and other rubbish are causing serious problems around the world, including in Singapore, which only has one landfill site. Photo: Shutterstock
Singapore races to extend life of ‘Garbage of Eden’ Pulau Semakau, its only landfill site
- Singapore launched a ‘zero-waste’ campaign in 2019 to boost recycled waste to 70 per cent, a target not yet met, and reduce rubbish dumped
- With its island dump projected to be full in just over a decade, the land-scarce city state needs to prolong site’s lifespan
