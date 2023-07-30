Thai police, rescuers and locals gather around destroyed homes after an explosion ripped through a fireworks warehouse, killing 9 people and injuring more than 100, in Sungai Kolok district in the southern Thai province of Narathiwat on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Nine dead, more than 100 injured in Thai fireworks warehouse explosion
- The blast in the town of Sungai Kolok in the southern province of Narathiwat is thought to have been caused by welding during construction work on the building
- Broadcaster Thai PBS reported that as many as 500 houses were damaged by the explosion in the border town on the frontier with Malaysia
