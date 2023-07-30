A man pushes his pedicab through a flooded street of Manila as Khanun intensifies the southwest monsoon rain on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Philippines forecasts heavy rains as Khanun turns into typhoon
- The weather bureau has warned of heavy rains, floods and landslides in mountainous areas of the country, with Khanun expected to intensify within days
- The water level of the capital region’s Marikina River reached 16.1 metres on Saturday, nearing the 18-metre level that triggers a forced evacuation
