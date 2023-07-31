Muhyiddin Yassin and Mahathir Mohamad pictured at a press conference in 2018. It appears as if the two Malaysian ex-prime ministers have buried the hatchet – amid a warning that Islamist PAS “will stab them first”. Photo: AP
Malaysia’s PAS will stab Mahathir and Muhyiddin in the back, says Umno official
- Former PMs Mahathir Mohamad and Muhyiddin Yassin ‘will stab PAS’, wrote Umno supreme council member Puad Zarkashi on Facebook
- ‘But PAS will stab them first’, predicted Puad, who also passed comment on the ‘stale narrative’ of two former Umno colleagues
