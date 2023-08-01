A Helen’s Flying Frog perches on a branch in a nature reserve in Vietnam in 2009. France imports more than 2,500 tonnes of frogs’ legs from abroad every year to satisfy demand. Photo: Australian Museum Handout via Reuters
France loves its frogs’ legs. But for Indonesia and Vietnam, that’s becoming a problem
- Frogs’ legs are particularly popular in France and Belgium. But in Southeast Asian nations that supply the delicacy, the picture is murkier
- Key frog species are declining rapidly in both Indonesia and Vietnam, as traders strive to keep up with frog-loving Europe’s demand
