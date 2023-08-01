A protester in Yangon holds up a poster featuring Aung San Suu Kyi during a demonstration in February 2021 against the military coup. Suu Kyi was sentenced to a total of 33 years imprisonment following the coup. Photo: AFP
Myanmar junta pardons Aung San Suu Kyi, postpones election it promised to hold after seizing power in 2021 coup
- Suu Kyi will be pardoned for five of the 19 offences for which she was jailed for a total of 33 years. Ex-president Win Myint was also pardoned
- Meanwhile, the generals said violence following their 2021 coup made an election ‘that is free and fair’ and voting ‘without any fear’ impossible
