Students study their workbooks at a school on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur. The plaintiffs in the case (not pictured) successfully sued their teacher – as well as the school principal, the education minister, education ministry director general and the government – for violating their constitutional right to education. Photo: Reuters
In Malaysia, ex-students win nearly US$11,000 each in damages after suing absent teacher
- The teacher in question had failed to turn up to class for months, a court heard. Malaysia’s education minister was also among the defendants
- A judge ruled that the teacher’s absence had violated the three students’ access to education guaranteed to them under the federal constitution
