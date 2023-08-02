Supporters of Thailand’s election-winning Move Forward Party try to remove barricades during a protest on Wednesday over its exclusion from the coalition that is trying to form a government. Photo: EPA-EFE
Thailand election 2023
Thailand’s election-winning Move Forward Party excluded from coalition

  • MFP won most seats in May, supported by many fed up with army-backed rule who liked reformist leader Pita Limjaroenrat, but had no majority
  • Angry MFP supporters have burned effigies and shouted abuse outside offices of Pheu Thai, MFP’s closest rival, which announced the exclusion

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 7:03pm, 2 Aug, 2023

