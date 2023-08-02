Supporters of Thailand’s election-winning Move Forward Party try to remove barricades during a protest on Wednesday over its exclusion from the coalition that is trying to form a government. Photo: EPA-EFE
Thailand’s election-winning Move Forward Party excluded from coalition
- MFP won most seats in May, supported by many fed up with army-backed rule who liked reformist leader Pita Limjaroenrat, but had no majority
- Angry MFP supporters have burned effigies and shouted abuse outside offices of Pheu Thai, MFP’s closest rival, which announced the exclusion
