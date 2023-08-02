Leader of the Al Zaytun Islamic Boarding School, Panji Gumilang, arrives at the Indonesian Police Criminal Investigation Agency in Jakarta on August 1. Photo: Reuters
Leader of the Al Zaytun Islamic Boarding School, Panji Gumilang, arrives at the Indonesian Police Criminal Investigation Agency in Jakarta on August 1. Photo: Reuters
Indonesia
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Indonesian preacher charged with blasphemy, hate speech for allowing women to pray with men

  • Panji Gumilang faces a five-year jail term for blasphemy, on top of other charges including intentionally causing chaos in public
  • Conservative groups accuse his school in West Java of following a version of Islam incompatible with the Koran

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 8:07pm, 2 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Leader of the Al Zaytun Islamic Boarding School, Panji Gumilang, arrives at the Indonesian Police Criminal Investigation Agency in Jakarta on August 1. Photo: Reuters
Leader of the Al Zaytun Islamic Boarding School, Panji Gumilang, arrives at the Indonesian Police Criminal Investigation Agency in Jakarta on August 1. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE