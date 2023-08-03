People protest against the death penalty in Singapore. File photo: AFP
Singapore executes man for trafficking heroin, its 5th hanging this year
- Mohamed Shalleh Adul Latiff became the 16th prisoner sent to the gallows since the city state resumed executions in 2022 after a two-year pause during the pandemic
- The UN has called for Singapore to impose a moratorium on the death penalty, but the government insists it is an effective deterrent against drug trafficking
