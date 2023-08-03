Betrayal is a drink best served chilled in Thailand , as an innocuous chocolate-mint iced concoction takes the limelight – an unlikely symbol of the kingdom’s deep political divisions following May’s election.

The country is deadlocked after the Move Forward Party (MFP), buoyed to victory by promises to end nearly a decade of army-backed rule, failed to get its reformist candidate elected prime minister, forcing it to bow out and allow coalition partner Pheu Thai to try to form a government.

But only last week Pheu Thai leaders were seen in talks with pro-military party figures, with an image of them toasting iced chocolate-mint drinks going viral.

Local media immediately dubbed it a “friend-betraying drink” and some cafes and shops announced boycotts, even as interest in the drink soared.

Devotees excitedly snapped pictures of the goopy green concoction at the ThinkLab cafe in Pheu Thai’s Bangkok headquarters.