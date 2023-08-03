Greg Austin Lynn arrives at the State Courts in Singapore on Thursday. Photo: Today
American charged after yelling expletives at Singapore restaurant worker
- Greg Austin Lynn confronted a male staff member of Shashlik Restaurant in a profanity-laden video and threatened to sexually assault his family ‘from here to China’
- Lynn said he wanted to contest all four charges, including two counts of intentionally harassing his victim, in a trial
