State Railway of Thailand governor talks to police at a crash site in Muang, Chachoengsao province. The pickup truck that collided with the train is in the background. Photo: AP
Thailand freight train, pickup truck collision kills 8, injures 4
- The driver of the pickup truck said he saw the approaching train and heard a warning horn, but his passengers urged him to keep going
- The deceased included three women aged 22, 55 and 64 and five men aged 18, 27, 55, 60 and 62
