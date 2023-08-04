Rahul Gandhi, a senior leader of India’s main opposition Congress party. Photo: Reuters
Rahul Gandhi, a senior leader of India’s main opposition Congress party. Photo: Reuters
India
Asia /  South Asia

India’s top court suspends Rahul Gandhi’s defamation conviction, he could return to parliament

  • Court decided no reason had been given by the trial judge for imposing the sentence on the opposition leader, which made him ineligible to sit in parliament
  • His conviction stemmed from a remark about the surname of Narendra Modi, whose government is widely accused of using the defamation law to silence critics

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 7:37pm, 4 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Rahul Gandhi, a senior leader of India’s main opposition Congress party. Photo: Reuters
Rahul Gandhi, a senior leader of India’s main opposition Congress party. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE