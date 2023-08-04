Rahul Gandhi, a senior leader of India’s main opposition Congress party. Photo: Reuters
India’s top court suspends Rahul Gandhi’s defamation conviction, he could return to parliament
- Court decided no reason had been given by the trial judge for imposing the sentence on the opposition leader, which made him ineligible to sit in parliament
- His conviction stemmed from a remark about the surname of Narendra Modi, whose government is widely accused of using the defamation law to silence critics
Rahul Gandhi, a senior leader of India’s main opposition Congress party. Photo: Reuters